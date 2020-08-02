Your View: Remember in reopening: Students need stability

Starving for stability. There is no right answer to the reopening questions in schools. However, there is one deciding factor that could damage our children for the future. Stability. Children can be put on online school or put back in class. A lot of us aren’t qualified to make that decision. Nevertheless, after working with and studying children and the way they function, I know one thing they need. Stability. This process our schools followed last year of week-by-week closing, then online, then maybe in person, is very damaging to these children. Whether your child is showing those effects right now does not mean they are not being harmed. Through the upcoming years, the effects will begin to show.
Effects of instability will show in many ways. Children will have large troubles in social environments and group events. When we see these effects, we will have much to repair and a lot of backtracking to do. The main issue at that point won’t be if your child learned their multiplication facts in 2020, but it will be repairing social skills, and mental trauma from the instability experienced in these trying times. Please help these children find the stability they crave.