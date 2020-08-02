You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Remember in reopening: Students need stability
0 comments

Your View: Remember in reopening: Students need stability

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Starving for stability. There is no right answer to the reopening questions in schools. However, there is one deciding factor that could damage our children for the future. Stability. Children can be put on online school or put back in class. A lot of us aren’t qualified to make that decision. Nevertheless, after working with and studying children and the way they function, I know one thing they need. Stability. This process our schools followed last year of week-by-week closing, then online, then maybe in person, is very damaging to these children. Whether your child is showing those effects right now does not mean they are not being harmed. Through the upcoming years, the effects will begin to show.

Effects of instability will show in many ways. Children will have large troubles in social environments and group events. When we see these effects, we will have much to repair and a lot of backtracking to do. The main issue at that point won’t be if your child learned their multiplication facts in 2020, but it will be repairing social skills, and mental trauma from the instability experienced in these trying times. Please help these children find the stability they crave.

Giving your vierw

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News