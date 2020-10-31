Your View: Relocate Confederate statue

I support the relocation of the Confederate statue away from the Tazewell County Courthouse.

1) The new Virginia law empowering localities to consider these statues went into effect July 1. We can determine what’s best before the state decides for us.

2) The National Trust for Historic Preservation supports removal of these statues from public spaces “to achieve the greater good of ensuring racial justice and equality.”

3) Symbols change meaning over time. What symbolized Southern Pride once has become a symbol of white supremacy. To keep it there warns that justice for all may not be found inside our courthouse.

4) The statue is not an artifact from the Civil War. This statue was erected in 1904, during a volatile period of lynching and white supremacist Jim Crow laws. This period does not merit glorification.

5) The statue is not original art. It is one of many identical statues manufactured and placed across the South, not unique to Tazewell County.

6) The end of the Civil War and slavery did not “flip a switch” about white supremacy; relocating the statue may bring the dimmer down on racism another notch.