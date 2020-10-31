Your View: Relocate Confederate statue

I support the relocation of the Confederate statue away from the Tazewell County Courthouse.
1) The new Virginia law empowering localities to consider these statues went into effect July 1. We can determine what’s best before the state decides for us.
2) The National Trust for Historic Preservation supports removal of these statues from public spaces “to achieve the greater good of ensuring racial justice and equality.”
3) Symbols change meaning over time. What symbolized Southern Pride once has become a symbol of white supremacy. To keep it there warns that justice for all may not be found inside our courthouse.
4) The statue is not an artifact from the Civil War. This statue was erected in 1904, during a volatile period of lynching and white supremacist Jim Crow laws. This period does not merit glorification.
5) The statue is not original art. It is one of many identical statues manufactured and placed across the South, not unique to Tazewell County.
6) The end of the Civil War and slavery did not “flip a switch” about white supremacy; relocating the statue may bring the dimmer down on racism another notch.
7) No one wants to see the statue defaced or destroyed, but ongoing taxpayer-funded security to protect it and all citizens from injury drains county resources.
8) For all the efforts of Tazewell County to promote our area, our public image has been damaged. Businesses don’t locate to counties who do not visibly embrace diversity.
9) Thousands of dollars and countless hours have been invested in job creation, but our kids don’t stay away because there are no jobs. They perceive us to be insular and out of touch with their values: fairness, equality and acceptance of everyone.
10) Voting to relocate the statue away from the Courthouse will NOT erase history. But it will give us the chance to redefine ourselves beyond images of the Lost Cause.
Please vote to relocate the Confederate Statue away from the Tazewell County Courthouse.
