Your View: Reject the Bristol casino to save city's character

I write to you on the eve of an event which could change the face and character of our city as we know it for years to come. Some 200 to 300 years ago, many of our ancestors came to this area of our country with the highest expectations and the tremendous hope that they could change the course of Western civilization and establish peace and harmony with the Earth and their fellow citizens. Some who came only to claim the land called the Southeast simply paradise. For others who were confessional Christians, they called this the New Canaan, the New Promised Land. Little did they realize most of the Native American tribes had already made peace before they came and lived in a relative state of peace and harmony.