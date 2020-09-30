Your View: Register and vote early for Biden and an end to Trump corruption

With the election nearing, my fears and sleepless nights are mounting. Will we have another four years of a corrupt administration in the White House?

This president hates the media but I have my own beef with it. We all know the expression, follow the money, yet stories revealing how the Trump family is profiting from the presidency, that some pandemic relief funds were spent on military hardware, that his cabinet members and appointees have conflicts of interest in their expenditures — are all too quietly announced in the news media. Repeatedly airing the president performing his lies over and over again serves to galvanize his misguided and misinformed base as it did in 2016. Have we learned nothing?

This president brags how well the stock market is doing. Sure! His family and cronies are getting richer while the rest of Americans are losing jobs and businesses, their homes and health. He will not denounce QAnon for what it is, the scariest of far right fringe groups, because they support him and are making their way into Congress. Where is media coverage on QAnon?