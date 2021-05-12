Your View: Red meat for the right

Recently, the New York Post (not to be confused with the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times) published an article claiming that a children’s book, written by Vice President Harris, was being given to immigrants.

From there, the normal culprits — Fox News, Newsmax and a host of right-wing posts on social media and YouTube — came up with the tale that U.S. taxpayers were underwriting an attempt to push VP Harris’ book.

Then came news that the article by the New York Post was completely fake. The reporter who wrote it resigned, admitting that she had been forced to publish “non-facts.” The paper is owned by Rupert Murdoch.

While it lasted, it made for a good story for GOP senators rushing to inspect the U.S. border (Marsha Blackburn was in such a hurry to get out of D.C. that she showed her credentials to Capitol police after her car was pulled over). Mind you, none of these lawmakers felt the need to set foot in Texas when the former president’s policy was to hold children in cages.