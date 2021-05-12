 Skip to main content
Your View: Red meat for the right
Recently, the New York Post (not to be confused with the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times) published an article claiming that a children’s book, written by Vice President Harris, was being given to immigrants.

From there, the normal culprits — Fox News, Newsmax and a host of right-wing posts on social media and YouTube — came up with the tale that U.S. taxpayers were underwriting an attempt to push VP Harris’ book.

Then came news that the article by the New York Post was completely fake. The reporter who wrote it resigned, admitting that she had been forced to publish “non-facts.” The paper is owned by Rupert Murdoch.

While it lasted, it made for a good story for GOP senators rushing to inspect the U.S. border (Marsha Blackburn was in such a hurry to get out of D.C. that she showed her credentials to Capitol police after her car was pulled over). Mind you, none of these lawmakers felt the need to set foot in Texas when the former president’s policy was to hold children in cages.

Almost simultaneously, the Daily Mail came up with the equally false claim that President Biden intended to cut red meat consumption by 90%. Fox News took up the crusade, announcing there would be no burgers for the Fourth of July, while Sen. Tom Cotton began to fan the barbecue by repeating these charges. Marjorie Taylor Greene went so far as to post a picture of Biden and Obama eating cheeseburgers to make the president appear a hypocrite.

This also turned out to be fake news.

It is no wonder that fans of right-wing media live in an imaginary universe completely untethered from reality.

