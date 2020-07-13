While researching material for the book, “The Mind of a Cop,” several officers were interviewed from the Minneapolis, Minnesota Third Precinct, which was set ablaze by protesters May 28, 2020.
A common theme from their feedback a decade ago resonates in today’s divisive times — the vast majority of officers are individuals who serve and protect without regard to race, ethnicity or sexual orientation. They are decent people who joined the ranks for the right reasons, each knowing the risks of becoming one of the tens of thousands of officers assaulted on the job every year. They are also the ones who apply only the necessary amount of force required when arresting a combative individual, then de-escalate as rapidly as practical.
During the hiring and training process, law enforcement agencies attempt to filter out those who are not suited to wear a badge and gun. As with any profession, however, there is a small minority whose career actions ultimately reflect poorly on the majority. To be clear, the officer-initiated suffering and death of George Floyd should never have happened. It was horrific and inexcusable. Anytime unjustified, excessive force is utilized officers should be held responsible. But making wholesale accusations of racism or brutality against the law enforcement community in general should not be the repercussions of proper accountability. Effective change benefiting everyone can occur without anyone becoming entrenched in a “us vs. them” mentality.
