Your View: Readers need objective descriptions of lawmakers’ motives over school funding
Your View: Readers need objective descriptions of lawmakers' motives over school funding

The recent opinion columns concerning Virginia school funding legislation would be better served as news articles. An objective description of representative’s actions, arguments and results would inform the reader without participating in unhelpful tribal finger pointing. Elected representatives on both sides of the education funding decision need to prove their reasoning.

I find it telling of our region’s priorities that the governor may be sued over football games yet we won’t work for our school budget.

Thanks for your time.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

Opinion

Your View: Harshbarger wrong; kneeling is respectful

Lots of things disturbed me on Saturday morning. One was the reaction of some representatives to the ETSU basketball team kneeling. Rep. Diana Harshbarger said, "This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died for our freedoms." How would she know? I certainly disagree.

Our View: Keep election control local
Opinion

Our View: Keep election control local

A new Virginia Senate bill would require any city or town to hold its elections in November. While many cities in Virginia already hold all elections in November, Bristol doesn't — and for good reason. Control over local elections should remain with local leaders and communities.

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors
Opinion

Guest View: Critical connections for our rural neighbors

To help solve the ongoing problems that face our communities, we must go beyond traditional health care support. We must step up through commitment and compassion in supporting our rural communities when they need us most to address their new, increasing and urgent needs.

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

