As a career scientist retired from Eastman Chemical Company, I am a little concerned about the potential consequences in Upper East Tennessee due to our hosting of the NASCAR All Star race. Statistics have always been my way of backing up my comments so I did a little research. On June 15 when NASCAR decided to shift the race to Bristol the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina was around 45,000 and the daily increase was 983 on confirmed cases. In Tennessee today two days before the race have 65,000 cases and 3,314 new cases since Monday. So, I guess you can say is Bristol and Tennessee the guinea pig for the biggest flare-up in the country? This will be the largest gathering of a group in a sports coliseum or anywhere else since the pandemic started. Ballad said their ICU beds were nearing capacity. In a couple of weeks will we be treating COVID-19 patients in the emergency rooms like other hospitals nationally? Tulsa, Oklahoma, had a major spike a couple of weeks after a gathering of only 6,500 recently. I am scared for our region but in the words of some immortal soul, “The Show must go on!” Or could someone have simply stood up and said, “Not here, you don’t.” If Rhythm and Roots had the courage to cancel our wonderful festival, I can’t understand the risk taken by bringing in 30,000 fans plus their families not attending the race and all of the support folks probably adding another 10-15,000 from hot spots like North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Upper East Tennessee is exploding with new cases; now we have this. All I can say is pray!
Your View: Race puts Bristol at needless risk of deadly COVID-19 flare-up
- By Gary Carrier | Bristol, Tennessee
