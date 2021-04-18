Your View: Proud to stand behind Sam Rasoul in the race for Virginia lieutenant governor

For any statewide office, my vote goes to the person who shows up. It is easy to swing through Abingdon once or twice for a campaign event, yet most candidates never see the rural far southwestern counties. Sam Rasoul both grew up in the Roanoke area and is a consistent presence in far Southwest Virginia. I have personally witnessed him working and engaging with constituents in Lee County on their most pressing concerns.
Rural activists in Southwest Virginia are interested in equal justice, workers’ rights and conserving our environment. We want good jobs, good benefits and safety for all Virginians. Sam has been in the thick of the fight for a progressive Virginia for his entire tenure in the General Assembly. He showed up in Southwest Virginia and I am proud to stand behind him in his race for lieutenant governor.