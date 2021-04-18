 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Proud to stand behind Sam Rasoul in the race for Virginia lieutenant governor
0 comments

Your View: Proud to stand behind Sam Rasoul in the race for Virginia lieutenant governor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For any statewide office, my vote goes to the person who shows up. It is easy to swing through Abingdon once or twice for a campaign event, yet most candidates never see the rural far southwestern counties. Sam Rasoul both grew up in the Roanoke area and is a consistent presence in far Southwest Virginia. I have personally witnessed him working and engaging with constituents in Lee County on their most pressing concerns.

Rural activists in Southwest Virginia are interested in equal justice, workers’ rights and conserving our environment. We want good jobs, good benefits and safety for all Virginians. Sam has been in the thick of the fight for a progressive Virginia for his entire tenure in the General Assembly. He showed up in Southwest Virginia and I am proud to stand behind him in his race for lieutenant governor.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Guest View: Reclaim our streams and communities

For generations, the coal industry played a major role in the development of our communities in Southwest Virginia. But decades of intensive coal mining has also caused the degradation of our rivers, forests and mountains.

Thomas: I'm a capitalist, Mr. President, but you're not
Opinion

Thomas: I'm a capitalist, Mr. President, but you're not

We have regressed from Ronald Reagan’s “government is not the solution to our problem, government IS our problem” and Bill Clinton’s declaration that “the era of big government is over” to Biden’s belief that the era of big government is just beginning.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts