Your View: Proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino would be a positive for Bristol; vote yes
Your View: Proposed Hard Rock Hotel and Casino would be a positive for Bristol; vote yes

Here’s the first thing that comes to mind when I think of the proposed Hard Rock Resort. How fortunate are we in Bristol to have two highly respected, successful, local businessmen, in Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, who are willing to put their money, time and effort into seeing this become a reality.

As someone with a long career in local law enforcement, I did some homework and want to share what I discovered, because it’s good news for Bristol.

As a former Captain of Criminal Investigations at the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, I reached out a fellow law enforcement officer, who is a former police chief and now is Sheriff in Pascagoula, Mississippi. I wanted to get his honest opinion, as both a personal friend and fellow law enforcement officer, on the effects a casino has had in his community. He assured me that it was a very positive endeavor, from the new tax revenue brought in and the boost to local tourism. This positive impact helped not only his City, but also the entire surrounding region.

Although I am no longer a citizen of Bristol, Virginia, I was born, raised, educated, worked and retired in the City. I have a deep love for Bristol, and its people, and want to see it grow and prosper. I fully support this project and the people who are developing it.

Please vote YES for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

