Your View: Proposed Bristol greenway a worthwhile and beneficial project that deserves support

A 10-foot-wide paved recreation easement overlying or parallel to an existing sewer line easement to be landscaped and made attractive for both users and property owners has been proposed in Bristol, Tennessee.

The concrete facts and data supporting the expense of such worthwhile projects include the measurable mental and physical health improvements in such communities’ citizens, the impressive and measurable reduction in health care expenses, and nationwide nearly $60 billion in state and local tax revenues which help reduce property taxes.

Trails and bike paths are inclusive, promoting social, racial, gender and economic equity. The desirability effect of bike paths adjacent to residential areas has been measured and confirmed in multiple cities with the majority showing an increase or no net effect on property values. No study has shown an adverse effect on property value and the United States Realtors Association has officially endorsed their construction. Crime has been found to mirror that of surrounding areas; trails and bike paths do not, in and of themselves, attract crimes. These are facts and in the public domain.