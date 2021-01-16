 Skip to main content
Your View: Pro-Trump insurgents not patriots, but among worst
Well finally the mic-drop moment has arrived. Donald Chump was defeated “bigly” two months ago. Georgia’s Senate runoff went all blue. Things are starting to feel as if the hellish nightmare that has been the last four years — capped off by 2020, itself a page out of Dante’s Inferno — is fading into a much softer and lighter future. And then, as if on cue — on Wednesday Jan. 6, the idiot in chief, along with his little goblin Rudy Giuliani, led a march on Washington, D.C., like never seen before. This white trash militia of Neanderthals dressed in Trump merch charged our nation’s Capitol and desecrated all that is America and democracy to the entire world. All in the name of patriotism? If you look in a dictionary or on Google for “Trump supporter,” these “patriots’” pictures are right there, wearing their room-temperature IQ’s right there on their sleeveless, fir covered, horned, face-painted selves for all to see — smashing windows, assaulting and murdering the very police they so aggressively support with their “back the blue” hypocritical crap. These are not patriots. They’re not heroes. They are the worst of all the people in this world. Trump is their president. Well how about this. Let’s set you people up with your own island somewhere in the middle of the South Pacific where Orange Man can lead you all until he dies. Then his children can take over the reign in blood in succession one after the other. Sounds good to me. Until then you can all go out and pull your flags down to half-staff. Scratch off your faded bumper stickers. Pull up your yard signs. Because no matter what Donald Trump does down the road from here, he will never be the president of this country again. So long losers!

