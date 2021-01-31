I saw on the news last night that Virginia and other states are going to start to give the vaccine to people in jails. I’m not against them getting it, but in some places regular people haven’t even gotten it yet. I know this was a system they came up with. I just can’t see how this helps anyone. If the police and correction officers have been vaccinated things should be fine. Those who are currently incarcerated are in no danger of being in contact with people who may have it. To me all those who are free and wish to get the vaccine should be allowed to way before those in jail or prisons. If anything they should be in last place.
Your View: Prisoners should get vaccine, but after the rest of us
- By Joseph Wise | Bluff City, Tennessee
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s encouraging to see that there are local entrepreneurs willing to launch new endeavors in the midst of a pandemic that hasn’t been kind to small businesses.
I just finished reading the Sunday edition (Jan. 17) of your paper about “Examining A Legacy” on President Donald Trump.
On Jan. 5, I contacted Morgan Griffith to request federal emphasis for a national COVID vaccine program. It was already clear that Trump’s neglect had thrown the country into chaos as each state clamored to manage their own vaccination rollout.
When you look up the word “stupid,” you will find it means lacking normal intelligence. It also means dull. When I think about these words, I …
Materialism and greed and hate have flourished. Our national leader exemplified an exaggerated version of all that is the worst of us. Perhaps, with HOPE, I’ll be ready to embrace the challenge and do my part to enable the change and growth that might now be within our reach.
Bristol has been pushing to get passenger rail extended there. If we can get Amtrak over Christiansburg Mountain, then an extension to Bristol is the next logical step.
Rational. A simple term to define. Logically it should lead to the truth. In 2020 and apparently 2021, neither has seen the light of day.