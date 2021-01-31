 Skip to main content
Your View: Prisoners should get vaccine, but after the rest of us
Your View: Prisoners should get vaccine, but after the rest of us

I saw on the news last night that Virginia and other states are going to start to give the vaccine to people in jails. I’m not against them getting it, but in some places regular people haven’t even gotten it yet. I know this was a system they came up with. I just can’t see how this helps anyone. If the police and correction officers have been vaccinated things should be fine. Those who are currently incarcerated are in no danger of being in contact with people who may have it. To me all those who are free and wish to get the vaccine should be allowed to way before those in jail or prisons. If anything they should be in last place.

