Your View: Pray that abortion ends because unborn lives matter

Animal lovers wouldn’t agree how one treats his own pet should be his choice in the matter. If a candidate supported animal cruelty we would agree his endorsement of the right to mutilate, maim and kill animals would disqualify him from every elected public office especially dog catcher. In the same way the endorsement of the right to kill unborn babies should disqualify anyone from any elected position or public office. Except child-killing is more evil than animal cruelty. The Bible says humans are much more valuable than animals. Sadly many in Bristol are more upset with gambling coming to Bristol than the abortions now taking place in Bristol. The Republican Party Platform says:

“... we assert the sanctity of human life and affirm the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed.” We call for a permanent ban on federal funding and subsidies for abortion. (Pages 13&37) The Democratic Party Platform, “Calls for government funded abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy...” (Page 32) Trump is the most pro-life president ever. Trump signed an executive order protecting babies who survive abortions as well as those born prematurely. The Nation Right to Life Committee endorsed Trump for reelection. Abortion supporters Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL endorsed Biden. During the 2016 Democratic National Convention the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America proudly shouted out about her abortion to a cheering crowd and loud applause. Democrat leadership is so sick they celebrate abortion. Most of the Democrat leadership is from California. They need to get forgiveness from Jesus or they will end up in the burning fires of Hell. Which looks like their home state California? No child is unwanted; 2 million want to adopt. Pray that abortion ends in Bristol and America because unborn lives matter!