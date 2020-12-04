 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Post-election cooperation and Macbeth's stage exit
0 comments

Your View: Post-election cooperation and Macbeth's stage exit

  • 0

Our presidential election is over. Our president-elect and vice president-elect where chosen by the votes of the people of our great nation. We need cooperation between the current and incoming administration to ensure smooth and orderly transfer of power and prevent security gaps.

Remember that Shakespeare’s Macbeth says, “Life’s a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more ... a tale ... by an idiot, full of sound and fury.” Consider Donald Trump has strutted his time upon the national and international stages, “full of sound and fury.” Now it’s time that Mr. Trump is “heard no more.” Shakespeare’s stage direction is Exit (He goes out).

To show us that he truly wants our country to be great, Mr. Trump must be gracious and cooperative. To that end, he must concede defeat, stop filing frivolous lawsuits and instruct (his) staff to cooperate with the incoming administration. By so doing, he can help Keep America Great (and Safe).

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THOMAS: Worship the state, or else
Opinion

THOMAS: Worship the state, or else

In totalitarian societies, governments suppress the church and religious worship. That’s because dictators believe citizens should worship them as the highest authority and not a Higher Authority, which they view as a threat to their power.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts