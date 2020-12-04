Your View: Post-election cooperation and Macbeth's stage exit

Our presidential election is over. Our president-elect and vice president-elect where chosen by the votes of the people of our great nation. We need cooperation between the current and incoming administration to ensure smooth and orderly transfer of power and prevent security gaps.

Remember that Shakespeare’s Macbeth says, “Life’s a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more ... a tale ... by an idiot, full of sound and fury.” Consider Donald Trump has strutted his time upon the national and international stages, “full of sound and fury.” Now it’s time that Mr. Trump is “heard no more.” Shakespeare’s stage direction is Exit (He goes out).

To show us that he truly wants our country to be great, Mr. Trump must be gracious and cooperative. To that end, he must concede defeat, stop filing frivolous lawsuits and instruct (his) staff to cooperate with the incoming administration. By so doing, he can help Keep America Great (and Safe).