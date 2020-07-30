Your View: Plenty of names for those refusing to wear masks; ‘patriot’ isn’t one of them

Since March, more than 140,000 Americans have died from the virus. That’s in only five months.
A congressional report in 2010 placed the total number of Americans dead (from all causes) during World War II at 407,600. That is for the entire 43 months that the U.S. was in the war.
One way of estimating the mortal cost of a struggle is to calculate the number of “deaths per day.” For WW2 that value was 305 Americans each day. After only five months of our current struggle at 900 deaths per day, we are more than one-third of the way to the gruesome human cost of WW2. At this death rate the virus’ toll will exceed the war’s by next May.
We know who started WW2. While we know this virus is a natural disaster, we also can see who is responsible for its continued rampage here while the rest of the world is getting safer. One is in the White House, but you can see plenty of others trying to get into Walmart without a mask.
They had plenty of names in WW2 for Americans who refused to join the struggle. “Patriot” wasn’t one of them.