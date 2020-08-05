You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Perform acts of kindness in time of sadness
0 comments

Your View: Perform acts of kindness in time of sadness

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Many letters are written to this page of the newspaper, expressing very diverse opinions. There are many problems facing us today — and so much sadness.

Would you like to see happier times again? I would. I’d love to see a time when kindness prevailed among people as they meet each day. Does it hurt anything for people to try to spread good cheer? Can we not smile and speak a few kind words to help us face the pressure of times?

If you allow the dread and fear of COVID-19 to take away the kindness and generosity of your heart, then the virus has stolen even more from you. We are saddened by it, but it should never bring us down emotionally and spiritually. We must be stronger than that.

Think about it: We see masks now — we need to smile again. Pray that we can see them soon and until then, still be friends. Think of an act of kindness to do each day for someone. You just might “make their day,” and in turn, brighten your own day.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News