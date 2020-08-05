Your View: Perform acts of kindness in time of sadness

Many letters are written to this page of the newspaper, expressing very diverse opinions. There are many problems facing us today — and so much sadness.
Would you like to see happier times again? I would. I’d love to see a time when kindness prevailed among people as they meet each day. Does it hurt anything for people to try to spread good cheer? Can we not smile and speak a few kind words to help us face the pressure of times?
If you allow the dread and fear of COVID-19 to take away the kindness and generosity of your heart, then the virus has stolen even more from you. We are saddened by it, but it should never bring us down emotionally and spiritually. We must be stronger than that.
Think about it: We see masks now — we need to smile again. Pray that we can see them soon and until then, still be friends. Think of an act of kindness to do each day for someone. You just might “make their day,” and in turn, brighten your own day.
