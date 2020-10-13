Your View: People of color should have same expectation for personal safety as everyone else

The answer to that should be yes, but the reality is no. We encourage each other to wear masks and social distance. Yet, we have an officer who approached a vehicle without wearing a mask in the midst of a pandemic (as seen on social media). On the video the driver asks the officer why he feels he can walk up to his car and disrespect him in front of his family. In order to get respect you must give, and that wasn’t shown in the video. The officer had set the tone of how this interaction was going to play out the moment he approached the car without a mask. Our community will only be at its best when we can show respect to one another across the board.