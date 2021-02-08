 Skip to main content
Your View: Pelosi should be admired for being a strong-willed woman
Simple Observation: You have to admire Nancy Pelosi for reasons other than politics. At 80, she remains “sharp as a tack.” She doesn’t have to be pictured toting a gun or acting like a man to prove she’s tough. She remains dignified and civil while firmly but fairly proving her points and moving mountains. How I wish more women would learn from her!

