Your View: Pedantic social media posts don’t belong on Opinion page

For some time I have been wanting to express my thoughts about your Opinion page’s “Your View Online.” Two pieces this past week on the page have motivated me to do so.

The first piece, the day following the election, concerns my ardent wish that you cease printing the divisive Facebook friends’ comments. Is it not enough that this vitriol is shared on social media? Why must we be exposed to it on your Opinion page, where we have plenty of contrasting views by journalistic scholars? The “page” also offers the musings of local citizens who take the time to passionately argue a particular point of view (however misguided it may be some of the time). Thank you BHC for occasionally indulging me with print space.

The majority of voters have chosen a new president. Change is coming. Healing is needed. The media needs to take a responsible role in this process. Trump’s challenges of the count and charges of fraud will not be backed by evidence. We must move forward from the dangerous divisiveness that has become part of our daily lives, and this brings me to the second piece which caught my attention on Nov. 9.