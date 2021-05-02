Your View: Pandemic may have caused breakthrough in the general acceptance of climate change

Amongst the string of events that unfolded throughout the pandemic, there has been a marginal breakthrough toward the general acceptance of climate change. Although it isn’t something as commonly perceived as cannabis, there is only a matter of time until the veil is cast back to reveal they needed it to be disputed.

The biggest takeaway in understanding human manufactured climate change is the alarmingly short amount of time it has occurred. Some of the most accurate climate reconstructions are created through data from the past 2000 years which convincingly shows that the warming from the 20th century alone is an anomaly. Events like the “Medieval Warm Period,” which occurred over a 300-year period is claimed to have held a hotter climate than the present. This event along with the subsequent “Little Ice Age” that occurred after were no more than climate redistributions. The difference between now is the entire world is warming as opposed to one hemisphere then.