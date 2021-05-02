 Skip to main content
Your View: Pandemic may have caused breakthrough in the general acceptance of climate change
Your View: Pandemic may have caused breakthrough in the general acceptance of climate change

Amongst the string of events that unfolded throughout the pandemic, there has been a marginal breakthrough toward the general acceptance of climate change. Although it isn’t something as commonly perceived as cannabis, there is only a matter of time until the veil is cast back to reveal they needed it to be disputed.

The biggest takeaway in understanding human manufactured climate change is the alarmingly short amount of time it has occurred. Some of the most accurate climate reconstructions are created through data from the past 2000 years which convincingly shows that the warming from the 20th century alone is an anomaly. Events like the “Medieval Warm Period,” which occurred over a 300-year period is claimed to have held a hotter climate than the present. This event along with the subsequent “Little Ice Age” that occurred after were no more than climate redistributions. The difference between now is the entire world is warming as opposed to one hemisphere then.

Just about every recorded climate anomaly throughout history has a justifiable explanation and time frame. Those climate events of old can be explained by processes like orbital forcing (Milankovitch cycles), chemical weathering or even something as tame as drifting sea ice. Any of those examples applied to human-related warming can’t be attributed to a cause, but rather an amplifier to the processes from the 20th century to now.

In 2019, oil and gas companies spent over $200 million lobbying against the passage of climate reform bills, or for that matter anything climate related. The excuse laid out every time is for the sake of the economy, but the truth is that corporations will continue to tear through the world’s resources until renewables are at their cheapest. Until then, the world as we know it could look a whole lot different.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

