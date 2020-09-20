Your View: Pandemic is heart-rending now, but best is yet to be

Polio struck our football team at Chattanooga’s Baylor Military School back in 1948. We won our first game. Then it happened.

Several players became seriously ill. The dreaded diagnosis was indeed polio. We were sent home. I returned to the Tri-Cities.

Within two weeks our football captain and class president had died. Other players went down with paralysis. Three spent the rest of their lives in wheelchairs or walkers. I wondered, if I would be next.

I played one year of college football in Georgia before transferring to Bristol’s King University (formerly King College) in preparation for 64 years in the ministry.

Believe me! Life is a battle and a daily struggle. The current COVID-19 pandemic is heart-rending, “but this too shall pass” as President Lincoln declared during the Civil War political speech.

God Bless America! “The best is yet to be!”