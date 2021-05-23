 Skip to main content
Your View: Pandemic increasing need for foster parents to support youth before they age out of system
Your View: Pandemic increasing need for foster parents to support youth before they age out of system

Dear Editor:

Imagine spending your 12th birthday waiting and wishing for a safe, loving home. Imagine trying to heal from the trauma of your past with no help or support. Imagine aging out of the foster care system with no safety net in place. These are all realities of youth in foster care—realities that you have the power to reshape.

There are roughly 5,300 children in Virginia’s foster care system that are unable to live safely with their birth family and need someone else to care for them—someone else to provide love and support through challenges big and small. Approximately 36% of children in foster care are teenagers between 13 and 18 years old. And Black children are disproportionately represented in the foster care system, representing 30% of children in Virginia’s foster care system yet only 22% of Virginia’s child population. From February 2020 to February 2021, 406 youth aged out of foster care without permanency. Virginia has fallen back to 50th, dead last in the nation, for the rate at which youth age out of foster care without a permanent connection. These outcomes fail our youth, and disproportionately affect communities of color. Children of color are more likely to age out of the foster care system and are more likely to experience low educational and job attainment. They are also more likely to experience homelessness than the general public.

Due to the pandemic, we expect these numbers to rise, ultimately putting a greater strain on a system that is already at a breaking point in many places.

The numbers are staggering, but they are not unchangeable. At DePaul Community Resources, we are reaching out to our local communities in hopes more people will consider becoming foster parents and supporting youth, so they do not age out of the system.

