Your View: Overuse of pesticide lawn chemicals is poisoning dying songbirds as well as ourselves

A recent story in the Bristol Herald Courier asked bird lovers to take down birdbaths and feeders because there is something killing songbirds and they don’t know what it could be.

I am not all that smart, but when I see all the lawns in this area without a single weed, without pesky bugs because they spray chemicals on their yards. These chemicals are poison, and when they apply these chemicals, they suggest you not let your animals outside. Poor old birds can’t read; they walk on the treated lawns and eat worms that are now poison and die.