When it was announced in June of this year that Bristol Motor Speedway had been chosen to host the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race, we knew that it was a great opportunity, as well as a tremendous responsibility.
Normally, this prestigious event takes more than a year to plan and coordinate. Nothing about 2020 has been normal, though, so in addition to a much-shortened window for preparation, we faced the additional challenge of having to design a safe sporting event in the light of an ongoing pandemic.
Thankfully, we had help. Numerous local, regional, state and national partners stepped up to share their expertise and guidance on the best ways to mitigate risk. Partners across many industries — including public health, health care, government, tourism and economic development — came to the table to help develop protocols for keeping our fans, and our home community, safe. Just as importantly, community members across the Appalachian Highlands pitched in to welcome fans and encourage best practices.
Because this event was the first one authorized to host a large number of fans, Bristol was under a national spotlight in the weeks leading up to race day. During the event, there were observers from other major sports industries, as well as members of the national media, watching to see how we did.
The significant majority of those who attended the race acted with courtesy and were glad to follow the commonsense protocols of wearing a mask whenever they were in public, frequent hand washing and social distancing. Guests also largely observed the rules of touchless ticketing, designated arrival times and gates and staggered exit procedures.
After seeing how everyone here set the standard, it’s easy to understand why our region was chosen to host a fan-favorite event during a difficult time. Because of each one of you, our community members and fans, we have all become a bright spot of hope and the new national example of how to do things right.
Thank you to everyone for the faith and confidence placed in us. We’re grateful for your support and proud to call this region our home.
