If you get pulled over by the police, there is one option. Compliance. End of lesson. Ask yourself, was I speeding, driving under the influence, did I commit a robbery or anything else that would be the cause for the stop. Then COMPLY! A good day for an officer is when he goes about his job and has no altercations and goes home safe to his family. But if you decide you want to be combative, jump back in your car and attempt to flee the scene, putting the public in danger then you will likely suffer the consequences of your actions. Suppose you run and drive through a school zone as the kids are getting out and run over three of them, killing one. Then you probably caused the officer to discharge his firearm to prevent that. I have several friends in law enforcement and they deserve to be treated with the utmost respect. They are here to protect us. They are not the enemy. Compliance with police should be taught as a course in every high school. If you did nothing wrong, you have no worries. Yes, you may want to drive to a well-lit area before stopping, but while you are doing that you better have both hands on the wheel and not be making any suspicious moves inside the car to cause alarm. Then when you go to court be humble, pay your fines and thank the judge for the leniency he will probably show you, apologize for your actions, shut your mouth and get out of there. Learn from your mistake. I appreciate my police officers. I have a sense of comfort when I am officiating a sport and I see that officer at the door or near the field. Feel safe? Thank a police officer.
Your View: Only one option when pulled over by the police, and that’s compliance
- By Marty Lowry | Bristol, Virginia
