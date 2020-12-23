Your View: Only God knows what 2021 has in store

This year we call 2020 is nearing its end. It will be a year long remembered by those of us who lived through it. The year 2020 certainly has been an adventure for the ages. A year full of trials and tribulations, a year of sorrow for many.

The year 2021 will soon arrive in all its glory. It will be another adventure for the ages. The world is in a bad way right now, and while I don’t know what will happen in 2021, I don’t expect it to be any better than 2020.

God is the only one who knows what will happen in the future. That is true. God did give us a warning of what was going to happen in the end times in the Bible. What is going on now was all foretold in the Bible, and you can see it coming to pass daily in the news and on social media. Things on this here earth aren’t going to be getting any better. In all truth, things are about to wrap up according to God’s plan. This stuff is all for the setting up of Antichrist’s kingdom during the Apocalypse as described in the book of Revelation.

It is quite possible that 2021 will be much, much worse than 2020 ever thought about. I hate to think about it. May God help us all as 2020 comes to a close and 2021 begins?