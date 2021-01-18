Your View: Offering sympathy to Chafin family, endorsement for Travis Hackworth to fill his shoes

It is with great regret and sympathy to the family of Senator Ben Chafin that this letter is even necessary. Ben Chafin was an incredible advocate for SWVA and his legislative record and his service to us will forever be appreciated.

Unfortunately, SWVA must try to do the impossible and fill the very big shoes left by Senator Chafin. It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that I write to you to express my thoughts and endorsement for Travis Hackworth to fill those shoes.

Travis is a family man first, a businessman second and a politician last. He is devoutly faithful to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, our 2nd Amendment and to our hardworking coal and energy workers. Travis is in his second term on the Board of Supervisors in Tazewell County. Under Travis’ strong leadership, Tazewell County has been forward thinking and centered on job creation. His work, along with Delegate Moorefield and the Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan County developers on the expansive “Project Jonah” is nothing short of remarkable. I would encourage you not to take my word for this, please do quick Google search on “Project Jonah” or “pure salmon” or visit pure-salmon.com and look for yourself. This innovative project promises to bring millions in revenue to SWVA. Travis’ efforts to bring jobs and economic diversity to the coalfields is second to none.