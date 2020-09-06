Your View: Of all the potential subjects, why did AP writer focus on a disloyal Japanese citizen?

I am writing to comment on a recent front page Associated Press article by Ms. Emily Wang. In it she recounts the story of the internment of U.S. Japanese citizens during World War II.
The article relates the account of an admittedly disloyal Japanese citizen and his return to Japan at war’s end.
She did include the fact that many loyal Japanese citizens enlisted in the U.S. Army, and fought primarily in Europe. Ms. Wang quotes a current Japanese researcher that some aspects of the incarceration were inhumane.
I agree in hindsight the internment of loyal Japanese citizens was unjust, and the U.S. government has compensated some of them. As Ms. Wang writes, a Democratic president, Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized it, and it was upheld by the Supreme Court.
My concern is of all the subjects that could have been written about, describing the Japanese surrender, why does Ms. Wang want to describe the experiences of a disloyal Japanese citizen? I challenge her to write about the Japanese atrocities from the war’s beginning to its end; to include the fact the Empire of Japan initiated the war, attacking U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor.
I can describe many, but I will mention the Bataan Death March in the Philippines, summary executions of POWs, forcing POW slave labor and finally the mass executions of Chinese during the Japanese invasion.
War crime trials at war’s end led to the execution of Japanese civilian and military leaders who ordered or participated in these atrocities.
