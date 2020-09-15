Your View: Obama-Biden’s AFFH Rule is bureaucratic bullying

You may not have heard of the Obama-Biden Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule, but it is critical to understand what it means if you vote for Biden-Harris. Right now, the Biden campaign and their allies in the press are spreading the word that Trump is racist because he opposes the AFFH Rule. But the rule has nothing to do with racism, a charge the left uses whenever someone disagrees with it and that promotes the hate-filled divisiveness we see today.
The rule is a typical big-government add-on to originally sound legislation, the Fair Housing Act of 1964. It manipulates through extremist regulatory interpretations that use regulatory power — not law that is discussed and voted on by you — to take power away from localities and put it with Washington bureaucrats. They can then withhold federal funds that localities receive from Washington. Funds for what? Roads and schools, surface transportation, anything that is critically important to towns and suburbs.
This is not all: Multiple additional forms that local communities will be required to fill out and send to Washington exposes these localities to future lawsuits by the federal government if they don’t pass stringent regulatory requirements. In this way, your local tax money and hence your previously local power goes to those who “know better” from afar.
If you like getting bullied by anonymous bureaucrats, you will love the regulatory additions that Biden and the Democrats will put into the Fair Housing Act.
Wake up, America, before it is too late!
