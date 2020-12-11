Your View: No more strawmen; Robinson can again rip into a president tackling real problems

Thank goodness, Charlie Robinson is back! For the past four years, the old Charlie was relegated to ginning up strawmen and knocking them down during the Trump administration. His comments, funny as always, were ripped straight from the playbook of the gasbags at Fox. Now, with a Democratic administration only several weeks away, he can fire up his purely partisan outrage at the opposition which is now in charge. What fun, Charlie, to rip into President Biden as he tackles the real problems facing America instead of dividing his time between golfing and ripping former allies with his tweets. You may miss a cretin who is always punching down at those below him; we won’t.
Your comment about the “lying, cheating, stealing, backstabbing” is an apt description of the Trump era. You may admire and defend a man who is a liar and cheat but the majority of the nation sees Trump for who he really is. He has done great damage to our nation both domestically and internationally. Thankfully, his days of lies and deceit are coming to an end.
So, fire up the grill and slap the beanie-weenies on, Charlie. Four years of satirical fantasy awaits.
