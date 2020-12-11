 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: No more strawmen; Robinson can again rip into a president tackling real problems
0 comments

Your View: No more strawmen; Robinson can again rip into a president tackling real problems

  • 0

Thank goodness, Charlie Robinson is back! For the past four years, the old Charlie was relegated to ginning up strawmen and knocking them down during the Trump administration. His comments, funny as always, were ripped straight from the playbook of the gasbags at Fox. Now, with a Democratic administration only several weeks away, he can fire up his purely partisan outrage at the opposition which is now in charge. What fun, Charlie, to rip into President Biden as he tackles the real problems facing America instead of dividing his time between golfing and ripping former allies with his tweets. You may miss a cretin who is always punching down at those below him; we won’t.

Your comment about the “lying, cheating, stealing, backstabbing” is an apt description of the Trump era. You may admire and defend a man who is a liar and cheat but the majority of the nation sees Trump for who he really is. He has done great damage to our nation both domestically and internationally. Thankfully, his days of lies and deceit are coming to an end.

So, fire up the grill and slap the beanie-weenies on, Charlie. Four years of satirical fantasy awaits.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: The writing on the wall

After Wisconsin and Arizona certified election results, advisers to Donald Trump admitted that the president saw the ‘writing on the wall.’ He is the first sitting U.S. president to lose reelection since George H. W. Bush in 1992.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts