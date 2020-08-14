You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: New NASA Mars rover a waste of taxpayers’ money
Your View: New NASA Mars rover a waste of taxpayers' money

Well, here we go again? NASA rover blasts off to search for signs of life on Mars.

Another astronomical waste of taxpayers’ money. We have moon rocks we have yet to examine, and we well know from the Bible that the moon and other planets were not designed to support human life. This new trip comes with a price tag of $3 billion. Yeah really!

Our current national debt is $26.5 trillion and we continue to spend as if there is no tomorrow. It’s time to reign in this wasteful spending and act responsibly.

One of the common characteristics of the fall of past empires and superpowers was massive national debt.

Maybe I should run for president. I assure you I would “drain the swamp” and get the reckless runaway spending under control real fast. We owe this to our grandchildren.

