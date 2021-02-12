Your View: My 12th and 13th Commanders-in-Chief

First I want to thank all the good American people that voted to elect Joe Biden as my 13th President/Commander-in-Chief.

How were Trump and Nero alike? Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfed and tweeted lying conspiracy theories while America burned. Trump’s supporters are like toilet paper, when you are no longer needed, he cleans himself with you and flushes down the commode. Trump’s thousands of lies and misleading claims have cost over 400,000 Americans their lives from COVID-19. He did extreme damage to America’s Constitution and democracy when he incited/told a mob of white supremacists and other extremist hate groups to attack the national Capitol.

Today’s Republican Party has lost its morality. It started when the Tea Party — now the Freedom Caucus — with lies infiltrated the Republican Party. Then Trump lies and Fox News — mainly Jeanine, Varney, Dobbs, Carlson, Hannity, Engraham and others — they all are domestic traitors/terrorists. They took over the Republican Party lock, stock and barrel. Ninety-nine percent of Republican leaders fell in line 100% behind Trump and Fox News.