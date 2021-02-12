Your View: My 12th and 13th Commanders-in-Chief

First I want to thank all the good American people that voted to elect Joe Biden as my 13th President/Commander-in-Chief.
How were Trump and Nero alike? Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfed and tweeted lying conspiracy theories while America burned. Trump’s supporters are like toilet paper, when you are no longer needed, he cleans himself with you and flushes down the commode. Trump’s thousands of lies and misleading claims have cost over 400,000 Americans their lives from COVID-19. He did extreme damage to America’s Constitution and democracy when he incited/told a mob of white supremacists and other extremist hate groups to attack the national Capitol.
Today’s Republican Party has lost its morality. It started when the Tea Party — now the Freedom Caucus — with lies infiltrated the Republican Party. Then Trump lies and Fox News — mainly Jeanine, Varney, Dobbs, Carlson, Hannity, Engraham and others — they all are domestic traitors/terrorists. They took over the Republican Party lock, stock and barrel. Ninety-nine percent of Republican leaders fell in line 100% behind Trump and Fox News.
Pastors Robert Jeffress and Franklin Graham, like Jim Jones, are/was leaders of a religious cult. Today it is called Conservation Evangelical Christians. They have forsaken “Jehovah God,” and gave their hearts and souls to Trump, who has indicated he is GOD.
Bottom line: I’m an old warhorse with 66 years of protecting the Constitution. I’m looking forward to serving four years of my 13th Commander-in-Chief, an old warhorse Joe Biden, who has almost 50 years of protecting the Constitution. If we make it four years, Biden will almost be 83 years old. I will be almost 90 years old. I just finished under my 12th Commander-in-Chief, a pathological lying narcissistic lunatic orangutan.