 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Morgan Griffith voted against the COVID relief bill when his constituents need help
0 comments

Your View: Morgan Griffith voted against the COVID relief bill when his constituents need help

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I don’t get it.

We live in an economically depressed region, lagging the state and nation in income, employment, health care, literacy and virtually all other economic and social factors. COVID has inflicted huge economic losses on our businesses and individuals. Yet our Rep. Morgan Griffith denied citizens of Southwest Virginia the benefits of the COVID relief bill by casting his no vote. He and his fellow Republicans claim this bill was too costly and instead voted to provide no relief to their constituents.

Two years ago, Griffith voted for a $2 trillion tax relief bill, wherein the primary beneficiaries were corporations (reducing corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%) and wealthy individuals (reducing highest tax bracket rates and doubling estate tax exemptions). It is estimated that over 80% of these tax benefits ended up in the pockets of billionaires. I’m doubtful there are any billionaires in Southwest Virginia, yet I know there are many here struggling financially. Seems Morgan is more interested in Jeff Bezos’ welfare than that of his own constituents.

The COVID relief bill will provide much needed stimulus and relief to our region, assisting our region’s recovery and addressing long-standing needs. We can use the money. When you receive your COVID relief check, know Morgan voted against you.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Biden by the numbers

Republican readers used to write letters to this paper extolling the glory of their beloved leader. Now they complain of being conservative victims, insisting that buyer’s remorse will lead to a recall of President Biden. Facts suggest otherwise.

Opinion

Your View: Stop quibbling, start focusing

I’ve been saddened at the angst and chest pounding over something as benign as college basketball players choosing to kneel. I wish lawmakers and local constituents would invest half as much energy into solving the critical issue of climate change.

Opinion

Your View: Bringing people together

What might help neighborhoods overcome racial struggles? How is pandemic bringing people together in ways they never would have? Can society learn lessons of equality? It would help if people didn’t segregate and discriminate in the first place.

Opinion

Guest View: Expanded gambling needs awareness and action

With the conclusion today of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, held while the commonwealth undergoes transformative change regarding increased gambling access, it’s important that everyone become educated on healthy habits surrounding gambling.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts