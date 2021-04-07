Your View: Morgan Griffith voted against the COVID relief bill when his constituents need help

I don’t get it.

We live in an economically depressed region, lagging the state and nation in income, employment, health care, literacy and virtually all other economic and social factors. COVID has inflicted huge economic losses on our businesses and individuals. Yet our Rep. Morgan Griffith denied citizens of Southwest Virginia the benefits of the COVID relief bill by casting his no vote. He and his fellow Republicans claim this bill was too costly and instead voted to provide no relief to their constituents.

Two years ago, Griffith voted for a $2 trillion tax relief bill, wherein the primary beneficiaries were corporations (reducing corporate tax rates from 35% to 21%) and wealthy individuals (reducing highest tax bracket rates and doubling estate tax exemptions). It is estimated that over 80% of these tax benefits ended up in the pockets of billionaires. I’m doubtful there are any billionaires in Southwest Virginia, yet I know there are many here struggling financially. Seems Morgan is more interested in Jeff Bezos’ welfare than that of his own constituents.

The COVID relief bill will provide much needed stimulus and relief to our region, assisting our region’s recovery and addressing long-standing needs. We can use the money. When you receive your COVID relief check, know Morgan voted against you.