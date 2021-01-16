Your View: Morgan Griffith is a traitor; he should resign or be removed

We need to hold instigators accountable for their lies and actions which led to the Jan. 6, 2021, terrorist attacks on our nation.

Rep. Morgan Griffith will forever be known as traitor and coward who supported and spread lies, leading to terrorist attacks on our U.S. Capitol with intent to overthrow the United States Government.

After the terrorist attacks, Griffith further supported the insurgents by continuing his efforts as he bullied other members of congress to throw out the legitimate, legal and certified results of the 2020 election, against the will of the U.S. citizens, including the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Morgan Griffith is a traitor and should resign or be removed from office immediately.