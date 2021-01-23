 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Morgan Griffith is a moral man, and Democrats are enabling fascism
0 comments

Your View: Morgan Griffith is a moral man, and Democrats are enabling fascism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I wanted to write a letter to the Bristol Herald Courier in support of our great Congressman Morgan Griffith. It seems that the Democrats all seem to be writing letters telling him to resign because he supported Donald Trump’s constitutional rights. Now before you start spitting liberal venom at me, I know you — for 40 years I was a Democrat. The Republican/Trump supporters need to write to this paper; it’s time we stood our ground. Morgan Griffith is one of the best and most moral men I have ever met. This is the letter I had intended to send, but after watching the news today, I have learned that the Democrat party is nothing more than a radical group that has declared war on “domestic terrorism,” and that means anyone that disagrees with them. You don’t have to believe me — just go to CNN, NBC and CBS and listen to them talk about how they need to deradicalize and reprogram anyone who does not support them. I can understand AOC doing this, but Katie Couric and a half dozen more? So what does this mean? Are they going to put us all in detention camps like the Jews were or the Uighurs are in China? What’s next? Harvesting our organs like the rumors say that the Chinese are doing to political prisoners? So if I say “Don’t let them take your guns,” will I be labeled as an “insurrectionist”? Well this kind of authority we must rise up against. After talking to several people today and them being afraid of losing their job if they said anything, does this not make the Democrat party fascist? Just look at the definition. It’s nearly textbook.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Pro-Trump insurgents not patriots, but among worst

  • Updated

On Wednesday Jan. 6, the idiot in chief, along with his little goblin Rudy Giuliani, led a march on Washington, D.C., like never seen before. These are not patriots. They’re not heroes. They are the worst of all the people in this world. Trump is their president.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts