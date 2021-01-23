I wanted to write a letter to the Bristol Herald Courier in support of our great Congressman Morgan Griffith. It seems that the Democrats all seem to be writing letters telling him to resign because he supported Donald Trump’s constitutional rights. Now before you start spitting liberal venom at me, I know you — for 40 years I was a Democrat. The Republican/Trump supporters need to write to this paper; it’s time we stood our ground. Morgan Griffith is one of the best and most moral men I have ever met. This is the letter I had intended to send, but after watching the news today, I have learned that the Democrat party is nothing more than a radical group that has declared war on “domestic terrorism,” and that means anyone that disagrees with them. You don’t have to believe me — just go to CNN, NBC and CBS and listen to them talk about how they need to deradicalize and reprogram anyone who does not support them. I can understand AOC doing this, but Katie Couric and a half dozen more? So what does this mean? Are they going to put us all in detention camps like the Jews were or the Uighurs are in China? What’s next? Harvesting our organs like the rumors say that the Chinese are doing to political prisoners? So if I say “Don’t let them take your guns,” will I be labeled as an “insurrectionist”? Well this kind of authority we must rise up against. After talking to several people today and them being afraid of losing their job if they said anything, does this not make the Democrat party fascist? Just look at the definition. It’s nearly textbook.
Your View: Morgan Griffith is a moral man, and Democrats are enabling fascism
- Clement Osborne | Chilhowie, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your View: Rep. Griffith’s blind loyalty to lying, self-serving president is a disservice to the nation
Dear Congressman Griffith: I believed you had a faith in and commitment to democratic values. I now doubt that is true. Your blind loyalty to a lying and self-serving president and your support of his outrageous and dangerous acts are a disservice to the nation as a whole.
- Updated
Rep. Morgan Griffith, You weren’t worried about police when you contested a free and fair election, or concerned for our country when you humored Trump’s post-election tantrum, or concerned about your constitutional duty when you chose to be a part of an attempted coup. Resign.
- Updated
On Wednesday Jan. 6, the idiot in chief, along with his little goblin Rudy Giuliani, led a march on Washington, D.C., like never seen before. These are not patriots. They’re not heroes. They are the worst of all the people in this world. Trump is their president.
Like drug dealers, computer game builders employ specific strategies to keep gamers hooked, playing their games. A reporter recently noted that those behind the fake QAnon conspiracy theories put similar strategies to use.
It is with great regret and sympathy to the family of Senator Ben Chafin that this letter is even necessary. Ben Chafin was an incredible advo…
As I returned home after receiving my vaccination, with my COVID-19 Vaccination Record in hand, I said to my wife, thank you President Trump f…