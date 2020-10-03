Your View: Misleading reporting on Trump’s tax returns

I was saddened to see the reporting on Trump’s tax returns which was published in the Herald Courier on Sept. 29. Your motto is “Truth. Accuracy. Fairness.” You missed the ball on this one by not adding some key relevant information. The entire tone of the article was certainly anti-Trump and fits into the political narrative of the day. On all sides I would say political narrative and “Truth, Fairness, Accuracy” are at times opposite ends of the spectrum.

What should have been included in the article are some disclaimers. First, the article is based on a New York Times’ report about which the Times refuse to cite the source. For such an important story why hide the source, if there is a legitimate one? Second, the article uses as authoritative, quotes from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. CREW is funded by billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Institute which has spent millions and more on left-of-liberal causes. Hardly a “fair” unbiased source. Finally, it may be true that Trump paid no taxes. However, was there anything illegal in doing this or was he just using the law as written. If so, keep in mind many Americans use the law to deduct things such as mortgage interest, health insurance costs, car loans, child care, etc. Why? Because the laws as written say they can. It may be wrong but is it illegal?