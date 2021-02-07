Your View: Millions miss Trump — he fought for the little people

We ate the last of the chili beans and watched the news. “I miss Trump,” my wife said. “He fought for the little people.”

Millions of Americans miss Trump, and others will join in when vast hordes of illegals surge across our southern border and yell, “Where’s all my free stuff?” Can anyone explain why illegals are entitled to goods and services that Americans are denied? If Americans had any sense, they would fly to Mexico, come back across the border as an illegal and be set for life.

In Washington DC, Joe Biden is busy doing all the stuff he promised he wouldn’t do. At the rate he’s going, Biden will sign 7,318 executive orders during his term in office. Most will involve sending money and jobs to other countries.

Congressional Democrats say they have to impeach Trump in order to reunite the country. That statement has already risen to No. 2 on the all-time list of Dumbest Words Ever Spoken. I’m pretty sure those people were drinking heavily or they never would have said that.

Closer to home, angry Democrats are blaming Congressman Morgan Griffith for the Capitol riots, the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and the toilet that won’t flush at a rest stop near Boise, Idaho. As best I can tell, they want Griffith to leave office and be eaten by coyotes.