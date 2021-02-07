 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Millions miss Trump — he fought for the little people
0 comments

Your View: Millions miss Trump — he fought for the little people

  • 0

We ate the last of the chili beans and watched the news. “I miss Trump,” my wife said. “He fought for the little people.”

Millions of Americans miss Trump, and others will join in when vast hordes of illegals surge across our southern border and yell, “Where’s all my free stuff?” Can anyone explain why illegals are entitled to goods and services that Americans are denied? If Americans had any sense, they would fly to Mexico, come back across the border as an illegal and be set for life.

In Washington DC, Joe Biden is busy doing all the stuff he promised he wouldn’t do. At the rate he’s going, Biden will sign 7,318 executive orders during his term in office. Most will involve sending money and jobs to other countries.

Congressional Democrats say they have to impeach Trump in order to reunite the country. That statement has already risen to No. 2 on the all-time list of Dumbest Words Ever Spoken. I’m pretty sure those people were drinking heavily or they never would have said that.

Closer to home, angry Democrats are blaming Congressman Morgan Griffith for the Capitol riots, the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine and the toilet that won’t flush at a rest stop near Boise, Idaho. As best I can tell, they want Griffith to leave office and be eaten by coyotes.

I’m trying to suck it up and hope for the best. Biden has sworn to take our guns. But when politicians threaten to take our guns, Americans rush out and buy more guns. By the time Biden leaves office, everyone in America will own 500 guns!

Ain’t life good!

God bless America.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Voting requires deep study and educating oneself

Voting is a serious act which should not be taken lightly. One must educate oneself; study the candidates’ platform and outcomes on all the American people before casting a vote. One must study deeply both sides of the issues and understand how our government works.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts