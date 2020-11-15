 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Michael Bishop, wearing mask, is true hero; others in photo without masks, not so much
0 comments

Your View: Michael Bishop, wearing mask, is true hero; others in photo without masks, not so much

  • 0

Was very surprised to see a true hero Michael Bishop pictured in photo with Sheriff Andis and Commonwealth’s Attorney Cumbow as the only one wearing a mask during this COVID-19 crisis. This young man obviously has a great regard for other humans. Can’t say the same for public officials he is pictured with. Aren’t they obligated to follow the governor’s mask mandate and set an example? Shouldn’t our paper require the same?

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Biden’s victory both win, loss

I feel a sense of relief now that Joe Biden will be leading our country. I believe he is committed to doing the right thing as best he can. I also feel a sense of loss. We have permitted conditions to deteriorate to the point where people feel disenfranchised and desperate.

Opinion

Your View: Trump-haters misinformed

I find it nauseating that so many misinformed people would send in letters with so many “alternate facts” that are nowhere near the truth when it comes to President Trump. Or, is it possible that they have been brainwashed into believing the spoon-fed lies of the far-left media?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts