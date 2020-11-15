Your View: Michael Bishop, wearing mask, is true hero; others in photo without masks, not so much

Was very surprised to see a true hero Michael Bishop pictured in photo with Sheriff Andis and Commonwealth’s Attorney Cumbow as the only one wearing a mask during this COVID-19 crisis. This young man obviously has a great regard for other humans. Can’t say the same for public officials he is pictured with. Aren’t they obligated to follow the governor’s mask mandate and set an example? Shouldn’t our paper require the same?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.