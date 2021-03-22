YOUR VIEW: Medicare needs serious reform without for-profit intermediaries to meet needs

It is alarming to be reminded of threats to Medicare’s survival. As a physician I thought I had access to quality health insurance, but Medicare is the best I’ve had in three decades. The Herald Courier recently published an editorial from the conservative Heritage Foundation rightly sounding the alarm again. Nowhere does the editorialist suggest Medicare is inefficient - it’s extremely efficient. Medicare is underfunded because healthcare costs rise at five times the cost of living and boomers are expanding the rolls and living longer. Accordingly he asserts congress should immediately increase the payroll tax by 25% - but they won’t.

As a physician reader noted, the otherwise sensible article goes off the rails with the proposal to build on the “success” of Medicare Advantage. The success of those plans is not their financial efficiency, quite the contrary. Per Kaiser Foundation, the insurance companies which administer MA raised the overhead and profit they charge the government from $1,600 per enrollee in 2018 to $2400 in 2020. That’s over $50 billion in Medicare tax dollars that doesn’t pay doctors, hospitals or pharmacies but private bureaucrats and shareholders instead. Health insurance companies also doubled their charges to state governments for Medicaid administration, like TennCare, over the last two years.