We ate pinto beans and fried taters and watched the news. There were a whole mess of people on the TV and they took turns badmouthing Trump. Trump is a Russian spy. Trump stole money from the Salvation Army. The longer they talked, the madder they got. As best I could tell, they wanted Trump shot and killed and the body thrown off that big cliff in Arizona.
“Why are they always badmouthing Trump,” my wife asked.
“I think they’re constipated,” I told her. When people get constipated they feel bad, and they start kicking their dog and badmouthing the president. I wish Trump would send them some E-Lax, and take away their dogs.
But nowhere is media bias as evident as in the Trump-Biden head knocking race for the big office. If Trump is seen chewing a stick of Juicy Fruit gum, the media will swear that chewing Juicy Fruit gum is a violation of the Geneva Convention and a threat to our democracy. Chuck Schumer will ask the UN to send in troops to find the gum wrapper, and Nancy Pelosi will impeach Trump for dropping a gum wrapper on the floor.
On the other hand, Joe Biden could burn down a day care center, shoot the Pope and poison the neighbor’s dog, and the media would say, “Well, shucks, people! That’s just part of Uncle Joe’s charm!”
As much as people in the media hate Trump, they despise Trump’s supporters even more. At various times, Trump supporters have been labelled homophobic, xenophobic, bathmophobic, mean phobic, narcissistic and morons who exhibit regressive socioeconomic behavior. I would probably be all of those if I knew what they meant.
Conservatives are not like that. If we do any mudslinging at all, we use kind, gentle words, like “deranged” or “crazy.”
Ain’t life good!
God bless America.
