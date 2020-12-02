Your View: Media exaggerate claims against Trump, but Biden will give them buyer's remorse

Almost daily, I find myself wondering if some of these opinion writers think that nobody is reading some of the fantastical alternative facts they compose for public consumption in this newspaper?

One might be led to believe that (still) President Trump takes a daily stroll down Pennsylvania Avenue, stabbing, shooting and robbing people at will. Worse yet, every utterance from the president’s mouth is a lie? He really deserves all the disrespect and dishonesty that the left and the media heap on him on a daily basis? Even Barack Hussein Obama sniped at the President for the “cages at the southern border” when in fact and truth it was Barack Hussein himself that built and used those very cages. Truth! Fact-check it!

Sharyl Attkisson, nonpartisan writer and host of TV’s “Full Measure” has a new book called “Slanted,” and I suggest that you terminal Trump haters invest in a copy. The book will inform you about all the times you believed the mainstream media’s lies, hundreds and hundreds of them. Worse yet, you believed every single one. You should be angry!

I will give this “new” administration about a year before you realize what a horrible mistake you made when you elected it. Remember the episode of Andy Griffith when Barney bought the shiny black Ford from Mrs. Lesch? Sadly, you are just like old Barney Fife! I am afraid that your buyer’s remorse will be much, much worse, and unfortunately for all of us, not fiction, and darn sure not a comedy.