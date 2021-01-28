Your View: Materialism and greed have replaced hope, but embracing hope can enable change

As I watched hours of inspirational music and testimonials honoring the new president, the new dawn for our country, it occurred to me that I have been here before. It was the ’60s. People were fighting and killing and dying in Vietnam. Anger and hatred and fear were spilling over as our country struggled with desegregation.

But it was also an exhilarating time of exploration and discovery. It was a time of growth and acceptance. It was a time to embrace CHANGE, a time for learning the importance of caring more about the greater good than our self-centered focus. That era of turmoil inspired me to commit to the life goal of leaving it better than I found it.

But over the years, something has shifted our focus and our commitment. Not completely, of course. We still do our community service and contribute to worthy causes. But somehow it wasn’t the same. I think perhaps the missing element was HOPE. The recent four years have demonstrated how far we have fallen off track. Materialism and greed and hate have flourished and even become mandates. Our national leader exemplified an exaggerated version of all that is the worst of us.

Maybe it has taken this overwhelming darkness to smack us back on track. Suddenly I’m crying again when I listen to inspirational songs. Songs about HOPE, about coming together for change.

Maybe it is inevitable that we have to sink low periodically, so that we can truly rise again. I am fortunate to have been afforded the opportunity to live through two such huge social transformations. Perhaps, with HOPE, I’ll be ready to embrace the challenge and do my part to enable the change and growth that might now be within our reach once again. Let the sun shine in!