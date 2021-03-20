Your View: Mask disdain, virus denial, no empathy? C’mon people — we are better than this

Wow! This is all I can say to the self-centered commentary from HC Facebook friends about the past year of this pandemic. (March 14 issue). Out of 42 remarks only one mentioned that some were terribly sickened and some have died. Several validated the loneliness, depression and stress, and one thoughtful person said, “Ask health care workers.”

C’mon people. We are better than this. Don’t ever forget that we have had well over half a million COVID deaths in the US and the count continues to rise, in large part because too many disdain masks and safe distancing and still believe the conspiracy theories, all of which aids the virus’ spread.

Everyone would do well to follow our current president’s lead and tap into empathy for all those who have suffered and died, for their families who continue to grieve and try to find a way to move on. And, how about more empathy for the selfless health care workers who have faced nightmares worse than war?

In another article in that day’s BHC issue, a nurse described patients who had coughed in her face and ignored mask rules while claiming the virus to be fake, despite how sick they were. “It just makes you lose hope,” she said.

Lastly, let us thank all those involved in getting people vaccinated so that we can resume spending time with loved ones and the economy can begin to come back. Above all, this vaccine will allow the countdown in deaths to continue.