Your View: Marijuana causes permanent brain impairment; legislators should fight it, not legalize it

In your recent article, “Southwest Virginia Sheriffs Concerned About Pot Legalization, April 10, 2021,” you quote law enforcement professionals’ concerns about the effects of the recent legalization of marijuana possession on traffic fatalities in Virginia. Traffic deaths are, however, not the main threat presented by legalization of marijuana in Virginia.
Permanent impairment of young brains is the actual threat of marijuana legalization. The very youths whose equity is supposedly being secured by this legislation are going to have their brain development disturbed by the use of marijuana. This is not news. The legislators had to work hard to ignore the studies and reports that for years have reported that for people younger than 25, marijuana causes irreversible changes in brain function. In some teenagers, marijuana use induces psychosis and in a few, marijuana use is associated with the onset of schizophrenia.
Why would the legislature pass a law that is injurious to the children they purportedly are trying to protect? We must ask them this. What is real motivation for this law? Huge financial pressure is being brought to bear all around the country by lobbyists and business interests waiting to make fortunes from the addiction of our children. Yes, addiction. Marijuana at the strength presently produced will take over lives and the brains of some our children. This is not your grandma’s dope.
Please! Contact your state delegate and state senator. Contact your governor. Tell them that you want them to FIGHT for the mental health of the upcoming generation, not CONCEDE defeat. Protect children from marijuana, don’t legalize it, giving it government sanction and making it impossible for parents to protect their children.
Marijuana damages young minds, even up to age 25. The recently passed legislation is irresponsible and will negatively affect the lives of the rising generation.