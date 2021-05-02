 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Marijuana causes permanent brain impairment; legislators should fight it, not legalize it
0 comments

Your View: Marijuana causes permanent brain impairment; legislators should fight it, not legalize it

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In your recent article, “Southwest Virginia Sheriffs Concerned About Pot Legalization, April 10, 2021,” you quote law enforcement professionals’ concerns about the effects of the recent legalization of marijuana possession on traffic fatalities in Virginia. Traffic deaths are, however, not the main threat presented by legalization of marijuana in Virginia.

Permanent impairment of young brains is the actual threat of marijuana legalization. The very youths whose equity is supposedly being secured by this legislation are going to have their brain development disturbed by the use of marijuana. This is not news. The legislators had to work hard to ignore the studies and reports that for years have reported that for people younger than 25, marijuana causes irreversible changes in brain function. In some teenagers, marijuana use induces psychosis and in a few, marijuana use is associated with the onset of schizophrenia.

Why would the legislature pass a law that is injurious to the children they purportedly are trying to protect? We must ask them this. What is real motivation for this law? Huge financial pressure is being brought to bear all around the country by lobbyists and business interests waiting to make fortunes from the addiction of our children. Yes, addiction. Marijuana at the strength presently produced will take over lives and the brains of some our children. This is not your grandma’s dope.

Please! Contact your state delegate and state senator. Contact your governor. Tell them that you want them to FIGHT for the mental health of the upcoming generation, not CONCEDE defeat. Protect children from marijuana, don’t legalize it, giving it government sanction and making it impossible for parents to protect their children.

Marijuana damages young minds, even up to age 25. The recently passed legislation is irresponsible and will negatively affect the lives of the rising generation.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Their View: From the Kentucky Derby to dog food
Opinion

Their View: From the Kentucky Derby to dog food

Many horses will cross the finish line at Churchill Downs on Derby weekend. But there will be no winners. Every Thoroughbred is in danger of meeting Private Vow’s fate. Until the racing industry grapples with that and protects the horses it uses, it will continue to decline.

Opinion

Your View: Sam Rasoul for Virginia

I know it can be difficult to trust an elected leader, but I humbly maintain that you haven’t met Sam Rasoul. Visit his website at sam4va.com and envision what might happen if we elect a Southwest Virginian for Southwest Virginians.

+2
Their View: Plastic: What we eat and breathe
Opinion

Their View: Plastic: What we eat and breathe

Take a deep breath, drink a glass of water, eat a snack. If you do any of these things, it’s likely that you are also inhaling and ingesting tiny particles of plastic. Plastic pollution is everywhere, including in our bodies.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts