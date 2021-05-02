Your View: Marijuana causes permanent brain impairment; legislators should fight it, not legalize it

In your recent article, “Southwest Virginia Sheriffs Concerned About Pot Legalization, April 10, 2021,” you quote law enforcement professionals’ concerns about the effects of the recent legalization of marijuana possession on traffic fatalities in Virginia. Traffic deaths are, however, not the main threat presented by legalization of marijuana in Virginia.

Permanent impairment of young brains is the actual threat of marijuana legalization. The very youths whose equity is supposedly being secured by this legislation are going to have their brain development disturbed by the use of marijuana. This is not news. The legislators had to work hard to ignore the studies and reports that for years have reported that for people younger than 25, marijuana causes irreversible changes in brain function. In some teenagers, marijuana use induces psychosis and in a few, marijuana use is associated with the onset of schizophrenia.