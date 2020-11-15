Your View: Many thanks to all the local businesses that provided free services to veterans

Many thanks to the local businesses who offered free meals or services to veterans on Nov. 11. It would be impossible to take advantage of all those available to us. I know many veterans who look forward to this all year. A special thanks to those which I was able to enjoy. My gratitude to O’Charleys for the great lunch, to Golden Corral for the coupon for a future meal, to Sheetz for the sub for supper and to Ultimate Shine for the car wash. Sincerely, Samuel Campbell, Bristol, Virginia.
