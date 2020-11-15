 Skip to main content
Your View: Many thanks to all the local businesses that provided free services to veterans
Many thanks to the local businesses who offered free meals or services to veterans on Nov. 11. It would be impossible to take advantage of all those available to us. I know many veterans who look forward to this all year. A special thanks to those which I was able to enjoy. My gratitude to O’Charleys for the great lunch, to Golden Corral for the coupon for a future meal, to Sheetz for the sub for supper and to Ultimate Shine for the car wash. Sincerely, Samuel Campbell, Bristol, Virginia.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

