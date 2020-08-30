 Skip to main content
Your View: Many Dems have advocated taking guns, even here in Va.
Your View: Many Dems have advocated taking guns, even here in Va.

This letter is in response to the letter to the editor on Aug. 22 from Nancy Liebrecht.

The facts are that the Virginia House Democrats have already passed a bill that will seize all semi-auto rifles held by Virginia citizens that were purchased legally. This bill was not approved in the Democratic-controlled Senate because of a Democratic senator that wrote to me and said he did not think it was right to take guns from citizens that purchased them legally. Our Democratic governor has called for the Senate to pass the House bill. Yes, it is irrational, but that is what the new radical Democrats in the House are attempting to pass into law in Richmond.

Many Democrats have advocated confiscating guns, including the former Democratic House member from Texas who ran for president in the Democratic primary, and Joe Biden was recorded saying it during the primary.

Our Founders wrote the Second Amendment because they wanted our citizens to be armed for their own defense in the event we are invaded and if our Government attempted to take our freedoms away, as was done in Europe. All one has to do is study world history and they will learn that every country in Europe has been invaded.

If you think that armed citizens can’t successfully fight an army, just read what the people of Finland did when invaded by the Russian army just before World War II. They killed 40,000 Russian soldiers and retained their freedom.

Also look what the armed Taliban has done for 18 years fighting the US and the NATO countries in Afghanistan.

