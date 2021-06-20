Your View: Lower rates and increase revenue by taxing passive and earned income the same

The effective income tax rate paid by America’s richest citizens is lower than that of the average working stiff. This is the legal consequence of our federal tax code, which treats investment income more favorably than earned income. In my opinion, earned income is the most honorable form of income. Earned income, income from actually working, should not be taxed at a higher rate than investment or other forms of passive income, income obtained while sitting on one’s duff. Did you know that a couple filing jointly pays no tax on the first $80,000 of capital gains? After deductions, they get their first $100,000+ tax free. Then they start paying the same 10% we all do for moneys in the first tax bracket. Further capital gains are taxed at 15%. The rich are laughing all the way to the bank. The solution is simple…tax ALL income the same. The same progressive tax rates for every form of income. Do not accept the false argument that the rich will not invest if they do not receive preferential treatment. I assure you they will continue to put their money where they believe the return is the best.