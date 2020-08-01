Your View: Local candidates’ allegiance is to Donald Trump and GOP, not to the people who vote

As I watch the TV ads for our local candidates for national and state congress, I’ve noticed a theme. They all profess to be followers of Donald Trump. Not surprising. They’re all Republicans, following the lead of our despot in chief. But what if Trump loses? Who will they support if they are elected? Can they support an alternative agenda or will they continue the obstructionist behavior we come to expect from Republican-led congresses and senates?
One candidate claims to be a businessman in Trump’s image. So, he’s managed to rip off contractors and associates and walk away unscathed? Another wants to make the Chinese accountable for all their shortcomings. What about fixing our problems right here at home? She’s an “unapologetic conservative Trump Republican.” No apologies for this man for anything?
What’s missing is any acknowledgement of the elephant in the room. My countrymen and women have been demanding justice after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and numerous other people of color. Part of what they are asking for is recognition of past accomplishments and equal justice under the law today and forever. The above local candidates have characterized the protestors as terrorists and not caring about the law. Is there no acknowledgement of what the protest is about? No recognition that their demands have reached those in power? And with their sworn allegiance to the current president, can they even care?
VOTE, VOTE, VOTE