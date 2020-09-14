 Skip to main content
Your View: Library often overlooked as a vital community resource
Your View: Library often overlooked as a vital community resource

Looking back before the present-day library was built, I’d go in and use the computer, teaching myself how to use, log in and set up email, etc.

I was also critical of certain aspects and openly stated my personal opinion and thoughts.

One example being the homeless being in there doing nothing.... so I thought.

Now I’m older, maybe wiser a little. I came to realize the true importance our library really is. I did my studies there for work, education and enjoyment which gave me the career I wanted.

I also see just how much others (mentioned above) have grown, and even educated themselves simply by reading books and using the internet at the library. All the while I thought they were just hanging around.

One day I was talking to my father-in-law and was impressed by his knowledge. I recall asking where he studied at, he replied.....The Library.

I now understand just how wrong I was to “JUDGE A BOOK BY ITS COVER”.

